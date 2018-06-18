Bentley Bentayga, Rhys Millen Ready to Tackle Pikes Peak Hillclimb

For the past six months, Bentley Motors has been preparing a special version of its Bentayga luxury crossover to compete in the prestigious Pike's Peak International Hillclimb in Colorado, piloted by Pikes Peak veteran Rhys Millen. A week before the event, Bentley announced that it's completed preparations, and has every confidence in both its car and its driver.

The hillclimb-ready Bentayga will compete in the Production class to attempt to set a new Production SUV record. To do this, the car will need to hit an average speed of at least 60 mph for the entire 12.42-mile course, which features 156 turns and climbs 4,720 feet, earning it the "Race to the Clouds" nickname.

“Our preparation for the event has been extremely thorough, and our Bentley Motorsport race engineers have produced a car that demonstrates the Bentayga’s inherent potential to the full," said Brian Gush, director of motorsport at Bentley. "It’s now up to Rhys to drive the best run possible – but after his performances in testing, we have every confidence in him. The weather is the one factor we can’t control so we’re hoping for a clear Sunday morning.”