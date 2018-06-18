Ford Offers Sneak Peek at Michigan Central Station Plans

Now that it's official that the Ford Company has acquired the iconic Michigan Central Station in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood, the automaker plans to reveal what it's going to do with such a grandiose structure on Tuesday. However, they've released a series of images that give us a sneak peak at the upcoming changes.

According to the statement released Monday, the Dearborn-based company will transform the station into the centerpiece of a vibrant new campus that will serve as an innovation hub for Ford's vision for the future of transportation. As a result, a building that was practically left to rot for more than two decades by its former proprietors, the Moroun family, will be revitalized and brought back to life.