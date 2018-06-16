Teacher Who Stopped Indiana School Shooting Receives Free Car

Jason Seaman, a seventh-grade science teacher from Noblesville West Middle School, was rewarded with a 2018 Hyundai Elantra for his heroic actions during the school shooting that took place on May 25.

The Elantra was presented as a gift to Seaman by the Ed Napleton Automotive Group, who praised the teacher for doing everything under his power to make sure an already terrible situation didn't escalate further. According to Fox 59, the automotive group will also focus on helping Ella, a student who was shot several times but managed to survive and is currently recuperating, by donating $25 for every car sold at each of the group's four Indianapolis locations from Memorial Day until Father's Day Weekend.

“As I read more and more about Jason, I heard him say he didn’t think what he did was that heroic because it was the only acceptable action to take,” Brian Napleton, director of midwest operations at Ed Napleton Auto Group told Fox 59. “In my mind, that way of thinking is what makes him a hero to me.”