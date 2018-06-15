Ford Recalls 7,580 Units of F-150, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator Vehicles in North America

American automaker Ford has issued a safety recall in North America for the 2018 Ford F-150, Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator vehicles equipped with a 3.5-liter GTDI V-6 engine, for high-pressure fuel pumps with misaligned welds that may increase risk of fire. The recall involves a total of approximately 7,580 vehicles in North America, with 5,645 in the United States and its territories, 1,625 in Canada, and 310 in Mexico.

A statement by Ford on the matter mentioned, “the high-pressure fuel pump assembly may have inadequate welds between the pump housing and its mounting flange. As a result, the fuel pump welds in these vehicles may be susceptible to high-cycle fatigue fractures that could cause the fuel pump to move relative to its mounting flange, resulting in eventual loss of the sealing integrity of the cam cover or the fuel lines and an oil or fuel leak, increasing the risk of fire.”