Ford Recalls 7,580 Units of F-150, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator Vehicles in North America
Inadequate fuel pump welds can be susceptible to high-cycle fatigue fractures and increase the risk of fire.
American automaker Ford has issued a safety recall in North America for the 2018 Ford F-150, Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator vehicles equipped with a 3.5-liter GTDI V-6 engine, for high-pressure fuel pumps with misaligned welds that may increase risk of fire. The recall involves a total of approximately 7,580 vehicles in North America, with 5,645 in the United States and its territories, 1,625 in Canada, and 310 in Mexico.
A statement by Ford on the matter mentioned, “the high-pressure fuel pump assembly may have inadequate welds between the pump housing and its mounting flange. As a result, the fuel pump welds in these vehicles may be susceptible to high-cycle fatigue fractures that could cause the fuel pump to move relative to its mounting flange, resulting in eventual loss of the sealing integrity of the cam cover or the fuel lines and an oil or fuel leak, increasing the risk of fire.”
The vehicles in the recall include the 2018 Ford F-150 trucks built at the Dearborn Truck Plant between March 14, 2018 and April 24, 2018, and those built at the Kansas City Assembly Plant between March 20, 2018 and April 17, 2018. It also includes the 2018 Ford Expedition SUVs manufactured at the Kentucky Truck Plant between March 14, 2018 and April 12, 2018, and the 2018 Lincoln Navigator SUVs built at the Kentucky Truck Plant between February 20, 2018 and May 6, 2018.
As of now, there have not been any related incidents. Ford is not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries related to this condition. And dealers have been instructed to replace the high-pressure fuel pump, high-pressure fuel discharge tube, and high-pressure pump and discharge tube mounting bolts at no cost to the customer.
- RELATEDOver 88,000 2018 GMC Terrain SUVs Recalled Due to Possible Airbag Deployment IssueAs of April 20, no accidents, injuries, or fatalities have been reported on this account.READ NOW
- RELATEDNearly 50,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs Recalled by Fiat Chrysler Due to Fire RiskA faulty fuel tube reportedly affects brand new 2018 models.READ NOW
- RELATEDAlmost 43,000 Smart Cars Recalled by Mercedes-Benz in the U.S.So far, 27 cases of engine fires in the cars and one injury have been reported.READ NOW
- RELATEDDaimler to Recall 774,000 Vehicles Over Alleged Emissions CheatingAffected models are sold under the Mercedes-Benz brand.READ NOW
- RELATED92 Percent of Recalled GM Ignition Switches Have Been Replaced, Report SaysThe recall's successful service rate far exceeds that of the average recall.READ NOW