Car for Five: Nissan Now Accepting Reservations for 2019 Altima

When Nissan unveiled the all-new Altima at this year's New York International Auto Show, it shocked the event with its upscale details and revised powertrains. The sixth-generation mid-size car touts two new four-cylinder engines, stylish appearances and, for the first time, available all-wheel drive, a rare but much-needed option for its class. Months after its reveal, the Japanese automaker is gearing up for the model's production and is enticing would-be buyers to reserve the Altima and Altima Edition One.

While vehicle reservations are standard practice for hypercars and limited-run models, it’s not so common to be able to reserve a mass-produced car like the Altima, except for maybe a Tesla. So why is Nissan going to such great lengths for an average, everyday car? For starters, the Altima has consistently been Nissan's best-seller with annual sales in the hundreds of thousands. The new Altima also offers a few firsts—the world's first variable compression turbo engine and all-wheel drive, which has never been available on a Nissan sedan in the United States until now. Then there's Nissan Intelligent Mobility with ProPilot Assist, an advanced suite of safety features akin to Honda Sensing and Toyota Safety Sense. ProPilot Assist was first introduced on the Leaf and Rogue earlier this year.

Nissan is hoping to also sway buyers with some complimentary at-home tech. Available for a limited time, Altima reservation holders will receive a choice of an Amazon Echo Spot, Bose Soundlink Revolve, an Amazon Echo Dot, or Apple AirPods alongside the keys to their new Nissan. Meanwhile, Altima Edition One reservation holders will receive a choice of an Amazon Echo Show and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Prime, Bose Soundlink Revolve, an Amazon Echo Dot and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Prime, or an Apple Watch Series 3.