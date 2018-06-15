Brexit Threatens to Make U.K. Car Industry a Thing of the Past

Unless the United Kingdom remains in the EU customs union, sectors of the nation’s car industry will be in peril, reports the BBC.

Although it is unclear which specific sectors will face losses, Paul Drechsler, president of the Confederation of British Industry and Britain’s top business lobby, publicly warned of severe damage to the industry if no customs union was formed after Brexit.

"If we do not have a customs union, there are sectors of manufacturing society in the U.K. which risk becoming extinct," Dreschler said. "Be in no doubt, that is the reality."

Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union in March of 2019 after a 2016 vote revealed that the majority of Britons wanted out of the economic union.

The British government has not made clear how trade will be conducted with the auto industry, the nation’s largest export market. One of the most troubling issues that has yet to be resolved is how goods will be treated once they cross the border.

Member states of the EU are able to export and import goods with other member states without border checks or tariffs, but what will happen once the island nation leaves is uncertain.