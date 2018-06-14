Porsche Reveals New 356-Inspired Timepiece in Honor of 70th Anniversary

Seventy years ago, one of the most iconic sports car brands ever was founded. In honor of its anniversary, Porsche Design, a sister brand of Porsche, has released the 1919 Datetimer 70Y Sports Car Limited Edition, a timepiece inspired by the look of the Porsche 356. The brand has been designing watches since 1972 when its founder Professor Ferdinand Porsche wanted to create a company that could carry the values of his car company out of the automotive world.

The Porsche 356—the predecessor of the Porsche 911—debuted in 1948, the marque's first year in existence. The timepiece has reinterpreted elements and characteristics of the car’s dashboard, such as the tachometer rings. It also sports the silhouette of the Porsche 356 and the year 1948 decorates the bottom of the face. The easy-to-see hands of the watch are white in color and the three-dimensional ceramic numbers and indices are precisely placed.

The 42mm titanium case is waterproof up to 10 bar, and the phrase “70 Years” is engraved on the caseback. The bracelet of the anniversary watch is made from fine leather, just like the seats of the sports car.

The watch is a complement to Porsche’s 1919 Collection, which was inspired by the Porsche 911, and is available in 13 versions. The 1919 Datetimer 70Y Sports Car Limited Edition sells at a retail price of $3,248 at Porsche Design Stores, Porsche Centers, specialty retailers, and online at the company's website.