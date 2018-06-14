2019 Volvo S60, V60, and XC60 T8 Are Getting Polestar-Tuned Variants
A Volvo with 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque is absolutely mental, and we love it.
Topline: Volvo Cars is launching a new upgraded electrified performance option called Polestar Engineered, which is specifically developed for the new S60 sedan, V60 wagon, and XC60 crossover equipped with the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powerplant.
What's New: The 2019 Volvo S60 sports sedan will be the first Volvo car manufactured in the United States. It will be built in Charleston, South Carolina, and this plant will be the only production site for the S60. The new 2019 model-year car will be unveiled next week.
Polestar Engineered, which is developed by Polestar, Volvo Car's electric performance arm, is a complete package which applies the sub-brand's trick engineering to the car's brakes, suspension, and engine control unit.
Polestar Engineered will first debut on the new S60 sports sedan. This option is only available to models equipped with the top-of-the-range T8 Twin Engine and is positioned above Volvo's R-Design trim. Starting in 2019, the Polestar Engineered package will also be available on the V60 wagon and the XC60 crossover with the T8 engine. The three models will be available globally in limited numbers via Volvo dealerships and Care by Volvo, the company's car subscription service.
While previous Polestar models were distinguished from less powerful Volvo models by bright Rebel Blue brake calipers, Polestar badging, a host of exterior and interior accents, and unique paint schemes, the new Polestar Engineered cars can be distinguished by their golden-painted brake calipers and similarly colored interior bits. Besides the gold-painted brake calipers, all Polestar Engineered Volvo cars will be equipped with Polestar badging, black chrome exhaust tips, and golden colored seat belts.
The new Brembo mono-block brake calipers are cast in one piece and are optimized for rigidity. The brake pads have also been upgraded to tolerate the increased amount of heat generated during braking. The front rotors are now slotted to further improve the system's heat reduction capabilities.
The Polestar Engineered front and rear multi-link suspension incorporates Öhlins shock absorbers with a dual-flow valve which enables stiffening of the springs and dampers while providing a comfortable driving experience. The strut bar and adjustable shock absorber design are shared with the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid performance car.
With the retuned engine control unit from Polestar Engineered, the turbo and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with electric motors now produces a healthy 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque. Compared to the standard T8 Twin Engine unit, this is an increase of 15 horsepower and 22 pound-feet of torque combined. The software not only increases the power output, but it also improves the fuel consumption and emissions. The software also refines the automatic transmission's gear selection ability as well.
Quotable: "Electric cars are our future," said Hakan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars. "Today starts a new era of Volvo electrified models enhanced by Polestar's performance engineering prowess. This strategy is firmly grounded in our shared belief in an electric future for the car industry."
"The new S60 T8 Polestar Engineered is an electrified car that does what you want it to," said Henrik Green, senior vice president of research and development at Volvo Cars. "All components have been fine-tuned to work together, delivering a responsive and exciting driver's car."
What You Need To Know: As of this writing, Volvo has not mentioned the starting price for any of the three Polestar Engineered 60 Series models.
Additional details about the new Volvo S60 sports sedan will be disclosed next week at the vehicle's launch party.
