Mini Partners with 'Sing for Hope' Charity to Bring Music to NYC

Sing for Hope is a charity that supports public school music programs, with a focus on New York City. This year, they've partnered with Mini to gather 50 colorfully painted pianos and install them in public places throughout New York's boroughs. Mini has also created a 51st touring piano built into a 2018 Countryman.

These pianos are free for anyone to jam on and their locations can be found on this web page. Moreover, there is a "Sing for Hope Pianos" app available for iOS and Android that tracks the Mini piano as it makes its way across the city, stopping every so often for impromptu concerts. Each piano has been given a unique paint job by artists in the community. The Mini, on the other hand, looks fairly pedestrian from the outside, only sporting some door and roof graphics to signify its role in the program. Open the back hatch and you'll discover that the Countryman has a multi-colored electronic keyboard wired into a custom sound system.