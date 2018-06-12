Volvo Backs Out of 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The traditional auto show's relevance continues to wane.

Volvo is the latest manufacturer to pull out of a major auto show and for once, it ain't Detroit. The Swedish automaker announced that it is reworking how it communicates and reveals new products to the public and as a result, will be sitting out of the Geneva Motor Show in 2019. 

Instead of launching cars on expensive motor show stands where they can get lost in the slew of competitor announcements, Volvo will opt for more tailored events, pointing to the XC40's 2017 Milan Fashion Week reveal and the V60's debut on somebody's suburban Stockholm driveway. I know Detroit's real estate market isn't exactly flourishing but that had to be cheaper than two weeks at the Cobo Center, right?

Volvo's V60 was launched on this Stockholm driveway, the car's "natural habitat."

According to Volvo Senior Vice President of Strategy, Brand, and Retail Björn Annwall, "Automatic attendance at traditional industry events is no longer viable—we must tailor our communications based on how the options complement our messaging, timing, and the nature of the technology we are presenting."

That being said, Annwall didn't completely rule out Volvo coming to motor shows in the future. "We are not saying never to car shows," said the Swedish exec. "We expect industry events like the Geneva Motor Show to continue evolving and we may return in future."

The news comes as a large handful of manufacturers have announced their absence at next year's Detroit show. A handful that includes all three major German luxury brands (Mercedes, BMW, and Audi), Mazda, Porsche, Mitsubishi, Jaguar Land Rover, and yes, Volvo.

