Volvo Backs Out of 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Volvo is the latest manufacturer to pull out of a major auto show and for once, it ain't Detroit. The Swedish automaker announced that it is reworking how it communicates and reveals new products to the public and as a result, will be sitting out of the Geneva Motor Show in 2019.

Instead of launching cars on expensive motor show stands where they can get lost in the slew of competitor announcements, Volvo will opt for more tailored events, pointing to the XC40's 2017 Milan Fashion Week reveal and the V60's debut on somebody's suburban Stockholm driveway. I know Detroit's real estate market isn't exactly flourishing but that had to be cheaper than two weeks at the Cobo Center, right?