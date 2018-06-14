Racing 4 Vets Restoring 1966 Mustang to Honor Families of Fallen Soldiers
The non-profit brings awareness to soldiers injured in combat by providing motorsport career training and outreach to veterans.
A 1966 Ford Mustang will have a second chance at life now that it has been given to Racing 4 Vets, a non-profit that helps disabled veterans reenter the workforce through adaptive motorsports, which can consist of race car driving or off-roading, for combat-injured U.S. military veterans.
The Mustang was donated by a Florida father, Robert Mills, whose son was killed in Iraq in 2006. He and his son had worked on his vehicle before the deployment with hopes of finishing it upon his return. But he never came back. Mills said he lost interest in the car and couldn't bear to finish it alone.
His friend and Racing 4 Vets volunteer, Dean Coleman, told him about the organization, which is now building the Mustang from the ground up. Volunteers plan to replace the engine, drivetrain, wheels, breaks, transmission and want to install a four-link suspension, rear seats, a 9-inch rear axel, hand controls, and a new transmission.
The body of the car will also be redone in the hopes of turning the Mustang into an 800-horsepower race car that will travel to Veterans Day parades, Mustang week in North Carolina, a Performance Racing Industry trade show in Indiana, and a multitude of other veteran-related events such as air shows and grand openings.
The organization still needs to raise $70,000 dollars to complete the car. The president of Racing 4 Vets, John Vann, told the Drive that he expects the car will be ready by 2019. Then the car will work as a reminder of the sacrifice Gold Star families have made.
“Even some military members don’t know what a Gold Star mother is,” said Racing 4 Vets President, John Vann, to The Drive.
The name Gold Star Family comes from the Gold Star lapel buttons the U.S. Department of Defense issues to the immediate family of a fallen member of the military. According to Vann, their loss is not fully appreciated. People are excited to barbecue on Memorial Day but not to reflect on those that lost their lives in service.
The Mustang will not be traveling alone though, the volunteers who help remake the car will accompany it, which according to Vann, will help with the nonprofit’s mission of reintegrating disabled veterans into society.
“They can highlight their ability and not their disability,” said Vann.
- RELATEDWatch a Wave of Lava Swallow a Ford Mustang in HawaiiSo far, reports say that the Kilauea volcano activity hasn't resulted in human deaths, but this event lends a new meaning to 'burning rubber.'READ NOW
- RELATEDListen To A P-82 Twin Mustang Purr, A Glorious Sound Not Heard In Over 30 YearsArguably one of the most exciting warbird restorations ever is coming to fruition and here's the sound to prove it.READ NOW
- RELATEDInternet Revolts After Couple Trades in Husband's 'Dream' 1966 Ford Mustang for a New Audi S5A harsh lesson in viral publicity for Audi Peoria.READ NOW
- RELATEDSurvey Finds That the Ford Mustang Is America's Dream Car of All TimeThe survey also revealed that people who claim to be 'not knowledgeable' about cars prefer Tesla.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350: Aerodynamic Features Straight from the GT500Ford Performance worked with FIA WEC Driver Billy Johnson and Michelin to build the perfect car for both street and track.READ NOW