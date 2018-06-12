Woman Arrested for Allegedly Transporting Grandchildren in Dog Kennels

Kennels are a great way to transport dogs in your car (much better than booster seats), but a terrible way to transport children, not to mention it's illegal. One Memphis woman learned this the hard way last weekend after a witness shot video of her releasing two children from kennels in the back of her Ford Explorer and sent it to police, reports ABC News.

Memphis, Tennessee police arrested Leimome Cheeks on two counts of child endangerment after she admitted to driving for 40 minutes with her grandchildren, ages 7 and 8, kenneled in the back of her car. Cheeks claimed that there wasn't enough room inside the car for them to be seated properly. This does not explain why any cargo in the back seat, where passengers belong, could not have been moved to the cargo area.