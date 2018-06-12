Tom Cruise Drives a 591-HP BMW M5 in Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ethan Hunt and company are back in the latest movie Mission: Impossible – Fallout and BMW Group has announced its role as the exclusive automotive partner of this next installment of the action film franchise. Audiences will be seeing a range of vehicles from the Bavarian brand in the motion picture like the near-600-horsepower BMW M5 in several action-packed scenes.

The BMW M5 movie car has been styled with parts from the BMW M Performance Parts such as a black kidney grille and carbon-fiber mirror caps. And with a 591 hp 4.4-liter V-8 biturbo engine powering the super sedan, equipped with a newly-developed high-performance M xDrive all-wheel drive, the “BMW M5 makes sure that Cruise’s Ethan Hunt always has the best-possible traction and superior driving dynamics to keep him ahead of his enemies,” said the German manufacturer.

Also making an appearance will be the BMW R nineT Scrambler motorcycle, used for “daring [maneuvers] at rapid speed in a wild chase through Paris,“ and the now-vintage 1986 BMW 5 Series Sedan “in a high-octane scene.”