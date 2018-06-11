Rolls-Royce Hosts First 'Cars and Cognac' Meet In U.K. Because Coffee Is for Peasants.

Starting with the first event in Irvine, California in 2006, the Cars & Coffee meet has become a staple of car culture around the world. While it has led to some truly exclusive variations, C&C apparently wasn't fancy enough for Rolls-Royce, who hosted its own version last Friday called "Cars and Cognac." The press release calls this owners' meet "the Rolls-Royce of car meetings," and it's exactly what you'd expect from an event hosted by the king of British luxury cars.

Rolls-Royce says that the meetup does take inspiration from the iconic Cars & Coffee events that originated in California a decade ago, but participants do much more than stand around in a parking lot with caffeine in hand. Instead, Rolls-Royce owners and other important personnel gathered at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse hotel and member's club in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom for dinner followed by cognac tasting in the fancy barn next door.

Only three cars were present at the event, most notably a Phantom with a built-in picnic hamper stocked with fine brandy ready for tasting. Two Dawn Black Badges were also on display, one from the new Adamas Collection and the other sporting Rolls' aero cowling that turns the Dawn into a two-seater roadster.