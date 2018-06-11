Ford Is the New Official Owner of the Iconic Michigan Central Station

"The deal is complete," Moroun told the Detroit Free Press. "The future of the depot is assured. The next steward of the building is the right one for its future. The depot will become a shiny symbol of Detroit's progress and its success."

The station opened its doors back in 1913 but was shut down in 1987. The Morouns purchased it in 1995. Over the years it became evident that they were more interested in selling for a profit some time in the future rather than revitalizing the structures themselves. Rumors of rehabilitation projects emerged often over the last few years, but it wasn't until March of this year that rumors about Ford's interest in several abandoned structures in the Corktown area emerged.

Back in March, we had the opportunity to talk with Tom Burns, a Corktown local who got to experience the station when it was still operating but was eventually forced to witness its demise. Burns expressed a certain level of apathy toward the way the Morouns had always treated their many properties around the Detroit and was hopeful that Ford would bring the station back to life. Needless to say, today was a good day for Burns.