Striking New 2019 GMC Sierra Elevation Spices Up the GMC Lineup

Adding an edge to the next generation of Sierra pickups, currently consisting of the Denali, SLT and AT4 variants, will be the 2019 GMC Sierra Elevation, with its fashion-forward styling, improved capabilities, and advanced technology.

As we have seen at the launch, the next generation Sierra has robust bodywork characterized by chiseled fenders, a tall hood, and a striking grille. The 2019 Elevation distinguishes itself further with body color door handles, bumpers and grille surround with a bounty of black accents, like the grille insert, tow hooks, side window trim and standard 20-inch aluminum wheels. GMC's marketing director Rich Latek calls referred to it as "youthful and "athletic."

Lighting up the road ahead are powerful LED headlamps with C-shaped "light blade" signature DRLs, LED fog lamps and C-shaped LED form replicated in the taillights as well.

The double-cab-only Sierra Elevation will be available with two- or four-wheel-drive configurations. The new double cab has nearly three inches of extra wiggle room for the legs compared to the current model and is claimed to have best-in-class front head- and legroom.