Striking New 2019 GMC Sierra Elevation Spices Up the GMC Lineup
New powertrain options include a turbo 2.7-liter and 5.3-liter V-8. engines. With a 3.0-liter turbo diesel headed our way, early 2019.
Adding an edge to the next generation of Sierra pickups, currently consisting of the Denali, SLT and AT4 variants, will be the 2019 GMC Sierra Elevation, with its fashion-forward styling, improved capabilities, and advanced technology.
As we have seen at the launch, the next generation Sierra has robust bodywork characterized by chiseled fenders, a tall hood, and a striking grille. The 2019 Elevation distinguishes itself further with body color door handles, bumpers and grille surround with a bounty of black accents, like the grille insert, tow hooks, side window trim and standard 20-inch aluminum wheels. GMC's marketing director Rich Latek calls referred to it as "youthful and "athletic."
Lighting up the road ahead are powerful LED headlamps with C-shaped "light blade" signature DRLs, LED fog lamps and C-shaped LED form replicated in the taillights as well.
The double-cab-only Sierra Elevation will be available with two- or four-wheel-drive configurations. The new double cab has nearly three inches of extra wiggle room for the legs compared to the current model and is claimed to have best-in-class front head- and legroom.
Powering the base variant Elevation will be an all-new 2.7-liter turbocharged engine, possibly in a 4-cylinder configuration like the 2019 Silverado, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, churning out a respectable 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque. A power upgrade in the form of a 5.3-liter V-8 is also available, coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission which can run on as little as one cylinder, depending on demand. A new 3.0-liter turbo-diesel inline-six-cylinder engine mated with a 10-speed automatic transmission is also expected early 2019.
Helping it conquer various terrains will be its Traction Select System, using which you can adjust shift points, throttle mapping etc. The Elevation is also available with the "X31 Off Road package," with Rancho shocks, locking rear differential, Hill Descent Control, underbody skid plates, heavy-duty air filter and a dual exhaust system. Also part of the X31 package is a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing and all-terrain tires. Towing duties will be handled by the ProGrade Trailering System and its Trailering App.
Utility in the new Elevation is defined by a standard box that boasts best-in-class cargo volume at 89.1 cubic feet, with more convenient loading, courtesy of extra tie-downs, better cargo lighting, and larger corner steps. A 120V outlet in the rear helps power auxiliary equipment.
On the insides, the center console will house a new infotainment system with a higher resolution eight-inch touch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options. For those not satisfied by a factory-fitted six-speaker audio system, the optional seven-speaker Bose premium audio is available. In addition to voice recognition and other optional in-vehicle apps, you will also have access to USB Type A and Type C ports for charging mobile devices, as standard.
The 2019 GMC Sierra Elevation is expected to hit showrooms this fall.
