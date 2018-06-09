2019 Jeep Renegade Unveiled at the Torino Motor Show in Europe

The popular off-roading brand, Jeep, has revealed the new 2019 Renegade at the Torino Motor Show in Europe. The latest iteration of the compact crossover features revamped styling and new powertrains.

The Torino Motor Show, held at the Valentino Park, was chosen to debut the 2019 B-segment SUV, one that combines off-road capabilities with compact dimensions and styling designed for an urban lifestyle.

As observed from the latest pictures, the front fascia has been revised with modifications to the grill, the headlamps—which now look a lot like LED luminaires offered on the new JL Wrangler—and the lower apron, where the body-color panels extend further down. The fog lamps have also been relocated closer to the center. At the rear, changes are characterized by the revised tail lamps. As mentioned in our earlier report, the black plastic bezel has been replaced by dark-tinted surrounds and the reverse light is now a square at the center instead of the whole 'X' motif. The other change is the exhaust tip, which is now of a trapezoidal shape with a metallic finish.