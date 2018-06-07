Porsche Sponsors ADAC SimRacing Gaming Expo at the Nürburgring for Second Year

Porsche announced that it will sponsor the ADAC SimRacing Expo, a massive gaming convention located right next to the Nürburgring. The 2018 rendition of the SimRacing Expo will be the second time that Porsche partners with ADAC's virtual racing division, this time as the venue's title sponsor.

Setting a lap record at a prestigious race track is a dream for many motorsport enthusiasts, but most of us will never even set foot on tracks like Le Mans. That's where racing simulators come in, which not only put drivers of all skill groups behind the wheel of a virtual race car but aid in actual race car drivers' training. Car companies understand this, and as the motorsport gaming industry grows, more automotive brands are coming on board.

At the exhibition areas where vendors display RC cars, slot cars, and simulator hardware, Porsche will have two professional simulators set up to act like 911 GT3 cup cars so gamers of all skill levels can see how a 911 race car performs on a virtual track.

"Virtual motorsport represents an interactive, emotive brand experience and supports us in transporting the fascination for sports cars not only to motorsports fans but even beyond to reach the ever-growing eSports target group," explained Dr. Kjell Gruner, vice president of marketing at Porsche.