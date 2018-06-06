Porsche Celebrates First Sportscar Together Day and You're Invited

June 8, 2018 will signify 70 years to the day that the very first Porsche sports car, 356 "No. 1," was registered for road use, marking the beginning of a long line of iconic high-performance automobiles from the folks in Stuttgart, Germany (previously in Gmünd). The brand discussed the festivities for the 356's birthday bash in a press release Wednesday, and says everyone who calls themselves a Porsche fan is invited.

The inaugural Sportscar Together Day is officially June 8, but runs throughout the weekend of June 9-10. This celebration will feature events at Porsche centers and dealerships all over the world but is primarily hosted in the United States, which is now Porsche's fastest-growing demographic.

Sportscar Together Day isn't just a party for the 356 however, it's a celebration for all of the Porsche models that shaped the brand's performance image. The 356's "sports car" blood runs deep in every new car the company puts out, from the original 911 to the upcoming Mission E electric car.

"Porsche packs 70 years of sports car experience into every model we build today," explained Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. "The performance, design and feel are always unmistakably Porsche, whether on country roads or in the daily commute. 'Sportscar Together Day' gives our customers and fans a chance to share their passion with us."