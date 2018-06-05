The Best Date-Night Cars Money Can Buy in 2018

Sprucing up one's car ahead of a romantic evening is like a right of passage into adulthood. Whether your first real date happened when you still had your learner's permit or well into your twenties (who's counting?), you probably know that guys and ladies alike enjoy a clean and good-looking ride while on a night on the town. Of course, this begs to ask the question: "What is the perfect car for date night?" I was recently faced with this question as I prepared to celebrate my own wedding anniversary, and like most things, I began overthinking about it to the point of exhaustion. Because the more I thought about it the more boxes my perfect date-night car would have to check, I decided to survey a few folks and narrow it down to vehicles that could actually be purchased right now. After much deliberation and several arguments with friends, family, and colleagues, I believe these are the top six date-night cars money can buy in 2018. Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class was the top choice of several folks I surveyed. However, a select few built a really good case for the two-door version of Mercedes' iconic sedan, and for good reason: it's a date. There's no need for another set of doors! With a gorgeous roofline, a breathtaking interior, and cloud-like ride quality, the S-Class Coupe is quite definitely one of the best cars to take your significant other on a memorable date. Lexus LC 500

I was lucky enough to be driving one of these gorgeous coupes for my wedding anniversary this year, so in many ways, this is the car that started this debacle of mine. The LC 500 looks like someone at Lexus allowed the auto show prototype to go into production. It literally looks like a concept car, and that's a very cool thing. More importantly, its well-damped suspension and gorgeous interior make for a lovely in-cabin experience that's not found in other luxury coupes, let alone in other Lexus models. The ride-height isn't obnoxiously low which is important for ladies in dresses as well as hefty dudes like me. Remember, it's not cute to roll out of your car while on a date. Ford F-150 Raptor

Not everyone's idea of a romantic evening includes a trip to a Michelin-star restaurant and a cruise down Rodeo Drive. Some folks, whether just dating or married, like to get down and dirty and hit the great outdoors while on a date. With a 450-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 engine under the hood and a Baja-derived suspension setup, there aren't many places on Earth the Ford F-150 Raptor can't get to. My suggestion? Hitch up a trailer with a couple of Polaris RZRs for an unforgettable date with your sweety pie. Jaguar F-Type

Why go out for a few hours when it's more fun to hang out for the whole weekend? Regardless of your curfew, if any, the seductive Jaguar F-Type has just enough room for two lovebirds and a couple of weekend duffle bags. Add a rambunctious exhaust note and sharp driving dynamics into the mix, and this kitty will have you screaming "Yeah, Baby!" with an Austin Power's accent in no time. Ferrari 812 Superfast

You didn't think an Italian wouldn't make the cut, right? Ferrari is the definition of passion, love, and the ultimate expression of sex on wheels. The 812 Superfast made the list over the 458 and other more extreme Ferraris due to its GT nature and "less hardcore" persona. Plus, it's a red Ferrari, do we really need to explain how the evening will end up? Rolls-Royce Phantom

