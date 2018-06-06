2019 BMW X5: Mid-Size Crossover, Full-Size Grille

Topline: Never one to let Audi have all the fun, BMW unveiled its redesigned X5 mid-size SUV on Tuesday. This will be the fourth generation of the wildly popular luxury crossover that arguably kicked off the whole luxury crossover phenomenon when it first debuted almost two decades ago.

What's New: The 2019 X5 distinguishes itself from its predecessor with an all-new design that sports narrow tail lamps and a pair of comically large kidney grilles; in fact, the whole car has grown. The new X5 is 1.6 inches longer between the wheels, 1.1 inches longer overall, 2.6 inches wider, and an inch taller than the outgoing model.