Personalize Your All-New Nissan Kicks Crossover SUV With ‘Color Studio’

Personalization is becoming increasingly trendy. People like to put their mark on everything from handbags to houses just to feel unique. Having recognized that trait, Japanese manufacturer, Nissan, has introduced a special configurator page called “Color Studio” on the Nissan USA website for their all-new Kicks crossover SUV. The Color Studio brings personalization of the compact crossover to your screen by allowing you to modify 12 curated accessories of the all-new Nissan Kicks from a selection of five colors, namely white, black, red, orange and blue.

On the outside, you can edit the color of the front lip finisher, rear spoiler, front and rear door handle covers, rear bumper accent, side mirror caps, rear hatch accent, lower door accent. It also allows you to choose from a range of seven exterior colors and five two-tone combinations. Even the black 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, available on Kicks SV and SR grades only, can be had with color inserts of choice. While on the insides, the shade of the rearview mirror cover, door sill protector, air vent rings, floor mats can be altered. Although, having a theme by using two or three colors at the most could help render a decent proposal, you could also order a multi-color Smarties-endorsing vehicle, which may negatively, or positively, affect residual value. Below is an product of my genius.

