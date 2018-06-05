2019 Audi Q8: The New Face of Big Quattro

Quotable: "The Audi Q8 combines the elegance of a four-door luxury coupé with the practical versatility of a large SUV," read the press release. The company goes on to boast that it "exudes sporty dynamics and upscale prestige like no other SUV from the brand with the four rings."

What You Need to Know: While it sits above the Q7 in prestige and, presumably, price, don't expect the Q8 to dwarf its lesser stable-mate in size. Although it's wider than the Q7, the Q8 is shorter, lower, and only seats five.

Audi says its new flagship SUV is "the new face of the Q family." Whether or not that's code for "expect every Audi SUV to look like this from here on out" remains to be seen. This being the latest and greatest SUV from the Volkswagen Group's mainstream luxury arm, expect the Q8 to sell like bananas in a monkey colony, regardless of what you think of its design.