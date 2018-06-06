Saudi Arabia Accelerates the Issuing of Driver's Licenses for Women

Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world to have a ban on women drivers, and that is changing this month. On Monday, 10 Saudi women were issued drivers licenses. This marked a milestone in government policies as there had been a ban on women driving in the country for decades. Saudi women who already had internationally recognized driver’s licenses from the U.S., U.K., and Canada were issued the first licenses in the country according to the official Saudi Press Agency. The women took a driving and eye exam at the General Department of Traffic in the capital city of Riyadh. Arab News shared a video of the first woman to be issued her license via Twitter.

The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia told The New York Times in March that women are equal to men. “Absolutely," he said. "We are all human beings and there is no difference.” In preparation for the upcoming ban on women drivers being lifted, Vogue Arabia dedicated it’s June cover to the occasion with a photo of HRH Princess Hayfa bint Abdullah Al Saud in a vintage red 1980s Mercedes 450 SL. The issue is the publication's first-ever issue dedicated to Saudi Arabia.