92 Percent of Recalled GM Ignition Switches Have Been Replaced, Report Says

In 2014, General Motors issued a recall for 2.6 million compact vehicles, due to ignition switches that could allow keys to fall out while driving. Per a new report, at least 92 percent of affected vehicles have been serviced to correct the issue, but GM still strives for 100 percent completion of the recall.

The figure was reported by Automotive News, which adds that the rate of completed ignition switch recalls is higher in the United States: 96 percent of vehicles recalled for this issue in the U.S. have been repaired. These percentages are of vehicles thought to still be on the road, and does not include those destroyed in crashes and sent to junkyards. There are reportedly around 170,000 vehicles that still need ignition switches replaced, but the successful service rate far exceeds that of most other high-profile recalls, for which the recall completion rate is around 75 percent.

"It's really down to pick-and-shovel work—checking individual VINs to determine: Is the vehicle even still on the road?" stated a GM spokesperson to Automotive News.

For an example of a similar recall with a lower service rate, one needs only look at the ongoing Takata airbag recall. As of November of 2017, a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report found that fewer than half of potentially life-threatening inflators had been replaced, despite posing a greater safety threat than GM's ignition switch problems, as they appear in cars manufactured by multiple international brands.

Owners of more recent compact GM sedans than those affected may wish to check for recalls of their cars, as GM recalled 112,000 Chevrolet Cruzes in May due to risk of fuel leaks in rear-end and rollover accidents. Drivers may check with the NHTSA's VIN database for standing recalls on their vehicles. If you find a critical safety recall on your car, consider heading to a nearby dealership or service center; it may just save your life.