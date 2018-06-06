Shelby American Shows off the New 2018-2019 Super Snake with up to 800 HP

The Shelby Super Snake has held a special place in Ford Mustang enthusiasts' hearts for more than five decades, and now the company is showing off its newest version of the vehicle.

The all-new 2018-2019 Shelby Super Snake has a starting price of $113,445 which also includes the cost of the base Mustang coupe with the 5.0-Liter V-8, according to the company. A convertible variant is also available for those who want to hear the supercharger whine at full throttle. Additionally, the Shelby Super Snake customer can also equip the Mustang with either a manual or an automatic transmission.

All Super Snake Mustangs are fitted with the Ford Performance 710-horsepower supercharger finished in black as standard. To make sure that the Super Snake can handle the heat generated by 710 hp, the engineers at Shelby American have fitted it with the external cooling upgrade, which consists of a new radiator, aluminum tank, and heat exchanger. Performance half shafts, transmission cooling (automatic transmission only), short-throw shifter, one-piece drive shaft (manual transmission only), and a Ford Performance exhaust completes the drivetrain upgrades.

Outside, the Shelby Mustang is fitted with a new front bumper, hood, grilles, rocker panels, front splitter, rear spoiler, rear tail panel, rear diffuser and more. When it comes to wheels and tires, the Shelby Super Snake is fitted with 20-inch forged aluminum wheels on all four corners and can be painted in either black or bright. Regardless of the color choice, the rims are wrapped with Shelby performance spec tires. In order to bring the snake-bitten Mustang to a standstill in short and safe distance, the braking system has been overhauled with Shelby by Brembo brakes, which consists of red six-piston calipers up front and four-piston calipers at the rear, according to Shelby.

The cabin of the Super Snake Mustang is upgraded with new floor mats and door sill plates, gauge cluster with gauges, CSM badging on the engine cover and dashboard, and the convertible version is also fitted with a light bar.

If the existing list of standard features will not burning a hole deep enough in your wallet, then Shelby American offers a few optional upgrades for the 2018-2019 Super Snake as well. The optional list of upgrades consist of an 800 horsepower Whipple supercharger in polished finish, painted stripes, matching car cover, Shelby wide-body package, and Shelby by Penske track suspension. When upgraded with the 800-hp supercharger, Shelby American engineers say that the Super Snake will sprint to 60 mph from standstill in 3.5 seconds.

Like the standard Ford Mustang on which it is based, each Shelby Super Snake comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile limited warranty. Shelby American will only produce a limited number of Super Snakes for worldwide consumption, and each unit will be branded with a unique CSM number that will be included in the Official Shelby Registry.

You can watch the all-new 2018-2019 Shelby Super Snake with the optional wide body package in action in the video below.