Freshly-Tweaked 2019 Jeep Renegade to Debut at Europe’s Torino Motor Show

After numerous accounts of spying prototypes of the 2019 Jeep Renegade were reported, the brand will finally take the covers off the newly-revised crossover SUV on the grounds of Valentino Park on day one of the Torino Motor Show in Europe. And before its big reveal on June 6, Jeep shared a few details and the first official visual of the vehicle in the form of the new taillight design to keep the anticipation on a high.

The revised taillight is rather similar to that on the current model. However, in its new form, a dark tinted red plastic surround with slight extensions of the central “X” motif has replaced the opaque black bezel. Also, the reverse light is a no longer the whole “X”—it is now a white square at the center of the luminaire.