Nissan Sells Its 100,000th Leaf EV in Europe

Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan has delivered its 100,000th Leaf vehicle this June in Europe. It contributes to the global sales figure of over 320,000 units, making it the "most sold EV in the world," according to the company.

The 100,000-mark in Europe comes just a few weeks after the same figure was achieved in Japan. With more than 37,000 new Leaf vehicles ordered in Europe in the past eight months, Nissan claims that there is one sold every 10 minutes on the continent, which is an indication of the change in the automotive market; customers are now looking to switch from conventional gasoline powered cars to zero-emission vehicles.

Gareth Dunsmore, electric vehicle director of Nissan Europe, stated, “For us, it’s no surprise that the Nissan Leaf is the world’s best-selling electric vehicle. We have been developing our electric vehicle mass-market offering for longer than any other brand and are proud to bring an affordable, visionary car to customers across Europe. In less than 10 years, we managed to make the electric vehicle a mass market reality. This milestone proves once again that our Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision is embraced by our customers who believe in a more confident, more exciting, and more connected future.”