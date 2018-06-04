Lotus CEO Jean-Marc Gales Steps Down, but With No Hard Feelings

Lotus announced in a press release Monday that Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Gales will step down and be replaced by Feng Qingfeng (Mr. Feng), Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Geely Auto Group. This announcement comes just one year after the China-based Zhejiang Geely Holding Group acquired Group Lotus.

Jean-Marc Gales says that he's leaving for personal reasons, telling Autocar that he wanted to change things up. Therefore, he will take the reigns of Suffolk-based classic car dealer JD Classics. Gales isn't done working for Lotus, however, as he'll serve as the chief strategic advisor for Lotus Chairman and Geely Chief Financial Officer Daniel Donghui Li.

“Jean-Marc has stabilized and turned Lotus to profitability for the first time in the iconic brand's history with new industry-leading products and unique business models since joining the company in 2014," Donghui Li explained. "Lotus is poised for the next phase of growth under Feng Qingfeng’s leadership, where its expertise in lightweight materials and sports cars-engineering will form part of the wider expansion of Geely‘s automotive portfolio."