Subaru Reveals WRX and WRX STI 'Series.Gray' Special Editions

Subaru has unveiled yet another special edition of its WRX and WRX STI at Sunday's Boxerfest in Washington, D.C. It's called the Series Gray but Subaru has, for some reason, spelled it "Series.Gray" as if it's the last part of an Instagram handle. Was Series_Gray already taken?

Anywho, only 1,000 Series dot Grays will be produced—750 WRXs and 250 WRX STIs. The cars' headlining feature, unsurprisingly, is an exclusive Cool Gray Khaki paint job which, to my eyes, looks closer to blue rather than gray.

The Gray WRX gets black badging, black mirrors, and black 18-inch wheels. As for add-ons that go beyond cosmetics, the car bundles in everything found in the WRX Premium with Performance Package: Recaro seats upholstered in "Ultrasuede," an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, front brake pads made by Jurid, and a deleted moonroof for a lower center of gravity. To make the driver's life easier, LED headlights that turn with the front wheels, LED fog lights, and keyless entry with push-button start is also present.