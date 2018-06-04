Famous Lamborghinis Shown at the Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese

The layout of the exhibition has been inspired by Hollywood Walk of Fame, with a runway-like arrangement of the iconic star cars. At the exhibit entrance itself you'd find the silver Lamborghini Aventador of superhero Batman used in Christopher Nolan's 2012 movie Dark Knight Rises. Bruce Wayne - played by Christian Bale - is seen driving this Aventador. And that wasn't the first time that a Lamborghini was used by the vigilante tycoon. In The Dark Knight (2008), it was a Murciélago LP 640 that was driven through Gotham City streets. The Roadster also made an appearance in the 2005 movie, Batman Begins.

Also on display is the Huracán Coupé in the Grigio Lynx (grey) color driven by Benedict Cumberbatch's character before he became the Master of the Mystic Arts, in the 2016 Marvel movie Doctor Strange, directed by Scott Derrickson.