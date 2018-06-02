McLaren Officially Receives Keys to New Carbon Fiber Factory
The $67 million Composites Tech Center will employ approximately 200 people.
McLaren announced Thursday that it has finally gotten the keys to a new facility in Sheffield, U.K. that'll be responsible for producing all of the supercar maker's carbon fiber tubs, a building officially dubbed the McLaren Composites Technology Center—or more accurately, Centre because, y'know, Brits.
While it currently looks pretty empty, McLaren says it's already hard at work outfitting the place with the production equipment necessary to start churning out some deliciously lightweight supercar bones. When it's all said and done next year, the $67 million Composites Tech Center will employ approximately 200 people.
"Over the coming months, the Center will be fitted out with the production equipment we need to become fully operational next year and support hundreds of skilled jobs," said McLaren Automotive Executive Director Ruth Nic Aoidh.
In addition to executives from McLaren, builders Harworth Group, contractors JF Finnegan, and architects The Harris Partnership, reps from the city of Sheffield and Rotherham Borough Council were also in attendance at the handover ceremony.
Nic Aoidh goes on, "It's also an important day for all of the many individuals, organizations, and suppliers who have supported and shared our ambitious plan to make the Sheffield region home to McLaren's second production facility," referencing the company's main Woking plant. "This project is also testament to their shared mindset and the region's long association with advanced materials that we are able to draw on and benefit from."
McLaren also made sure to bring a colorful copy of each car it currently makes to the event—Senna included—as, y'know, a conversation starter.
Speaking of conversation, the company points out that it introduced the very first carbon chassis used in Formula 1 back in 1981. Since then, no McLaren race car, sports car, or supercar has been built without the stuff.
- RELATEDMcLaren Senna and Ayrton Senna's Formula 1 Car Christen McLaren's New Production FacilityThe two high-performance cars did donuts to inaugurate the second ever McLaren production center in the U.K.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren Celebrates the Production of Its 15,000th CarA second shift has allowed production to double from 10 to 20 cars a day.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Bruno Senna Blast Around a Racetrack in the McLaren SennaThe race car driver does his uncle Ayrton proud by flogging the car named after the legendary Formula 1 driver around a racetrack.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren Releases New Brand Lifestyle Smartphone ApplicationThere's an app for that: View the company's latest news, book driving events, and download owner's manuals.READ NOW
- RELATEDCarbon Fiber AGV Sportmodular Helmet Arrives in the U.S.This innovative helmet combines MotoGP-level protection with modular versatility.READ NOW