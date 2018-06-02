McLaren Officially Receives Keys to New Carbon Fiber Factory

McLaren announced Thursday that it has finally gotten the keys to a new facility in Sheffield, U.K. that'll be responsible for producing all of the supercar maker's carbon fiber tubs, a building officially dubbed the McLaren Composites Technology Center—or more accurately, Centre because, y'know, Brits.

While it currently looks pretty empty, McLaren says it's already hard at work outfitting the place with the production equipment necessary to start churning out some deliciously lightweight supercar bones. When it's all said and done next year, the $67 million Composites Tech Center will employ approximately 200 people.

"Over the coming months, the Center will be fitted out with the production equipment we need to become fully operational next year and support hundreds of skilled jobs," said McLaren Automotive Executive Director Ruth Nic Aoidh.