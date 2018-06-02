Massive Hot Wheels Collection on Sale for $120,000

Any Hot Wheels enthusiasts out there looking to take over a whole fleet? If so, you might want to check this out. A few days ago, an ad for a massive Hot Wheels collection was placed on the Middle East website dubizzle, priced at 440,000, dirhams that equals an incredible $119,788.

The seller states that it’s a “HUGE collection that I started over 22 [years] ago.” He also claims to have the largest collection in UAE and probably all of the Middle East region. The whole range is said to consist of “over 8,000 pieces ranging from 1968 [to today].”

One way of looking at it is that, the seller would have had to purchase or be gifted a car everyday from 1996, only then would it amount to that number.

The seller also mentions that, “There are many Hot Wheels clubs [throughout] the world to include UAE. So, if you feel this is a collection that you must have for yourself or [someone] in your family, lets talk. This collection was appraised for over $200,000 [six years] ago.”