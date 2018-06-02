Kia Provides 424 Vehicles for Official Use at 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
The fleet will include the K900 luxury sedan, Sorento SUV and Sportage compact SUV.
Kia Motors has provided 424 vehicles to assist operations at the much-anticipated 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. The handover of the provisional fleet took place May 31 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, where the World Cup Final will be held on July 15.
As an official partner, Kia’s fleet of vehicles, including the all-new K900 aka K9 luxury sedan, Sorento SUV, and Sportage compact SUV will be used to transport national soccer teams, referees, officials and VIPs during the 64-match tournament.
Jay Neuhaus, head of marketing rights delivery and hospitality at FIFA said, “Kia Motors has been our Official Partner since 2007 and we are grateful for its support in supplying a quality fleet to assist with this year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.”
He added, “Their vehicles will ensure a smooth operation of the event, enabling us to transport players, media and officials throughout the tournament.”
Kia will also offer soccer fans several opportunities to get involved in World Cup festivities, one example is the “once-in-a-lifetime” chance for 64 children from around the globe, to participate as "Official Match Ball Carriers" for each of the FIFA World Cup matches.
The "Champ into the Arena" campaign offers amateur soccer players the chance to participate in a "five-a-side" tournament in Moscow where 16 nations will go head-to-head for glory.
Kia’s "Lucky Drive to Russia" lottery will also offer anyone visiting a Kia showroom in 30 different countries the chance to enter a prize drawing for World Cup tickets.
The tournament begins June 14 and will be broadcasted to audiences around the world. The first fixture sees tournament hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia.
