Kia Provides 424 Vehicles for Official Use at 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Kia Motors has provided 424 vehicles to assist operations at the much-anticipated 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. The handover of the provisional fleet took place May 31 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, where the World Cup Final will be held on July 15.

As an official partner, Kia’s fleet of vehicles, including the all-new K900 aka K9 luxury sedan, Sorento SUV, and Sportage compact SUV will be used to transport national soccer teams, referees, officials and VIPs during the 64-match tournament.

Jay Neuhaus, head of marketing rights delivery and hospitality at FIFA said, “Kia Motors has been our Official Partner since 2007 and we are grateful for its support in supplying a quality fleet to assist with this year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.”

He added, “Their vehicles will ensure a smooth operation of the event, enabling us to transport players, media and officials throughout the tournament.”