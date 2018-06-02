Kia Provides 424 Vehicles for Official Use at 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The fleet will include the K900 luxury sedan, Sorento SUV and Sportage compact SUV.

By George Kuruvilla
Kia Designates 424 Vehicles for Official Use During the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Kia

Kia Motors has provided 424 vehicles to assist operations at the much-anticipated 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. The handover of the provisional fleet took place May 31 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, where the World Cup Final will be held on July 15.

As an official partner, Kia’s fleet of vehicles, including the all-new K900 aka K9 luxury sedan, Sorento SUV, and Sportage compact SUV will be used to transport national soccer teams, referees, officials and VIPs during the 64-match tournament.

Jay Neuhaus, head of marketing rights delivery and hospitality at FIFA said, “Kia Motors has been our Official Partner since 2007 and we are grateful for its support in supplying a quality fleet to assist with this year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.” 

He added, “Their vehicles will ensure a smooth operation of the event, enabling us to transport players, media and officials throughout the tournament.”

All-Electric Kia Niro Revealed at International Electric Vehicle ExpoBy George Kuruvilla Posted in News
Germany's EV Sales Soar with the Kia Soul Topping the ChartsBy Rob Stumpf Posted in News
DriveTribe Creates Fantasy Formula 1 Cars With English Soccer Team LiveriesBy George Kuruvilla Posted in Accelerator
BMW M Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary Being MotoGP's Official CarBy Jerry Perez Posted in Accelerator
Lamborghini Urus SUV Is the Official Lead Car of Lamborghini Super Trofeo EuropeBy George Kuruvilla Posted in News

Kia will also offer soccer fans several opportunities to get involved in World Cup festivities, one example is the “once-in-a-lifetime” chance for 64 children from around the globe, to participate as "Official Match Ball Carriers" for each of the FIFA World Cup matches. 

The "Champ into the Arena" campaign offers amateur soccer players the chance to participate in a "five-a-side" tournament in Moscow where 16 nations will go head-to-head for glory.

Kia’s "Lucky Drive to Russia" lottery will also offer anyone visiting a Kia showroom in 30 different countries the chance to enter a prize drawing for World Cup tickets.

The tournament begins June 14 and will be broadcasted to audiences around the world. The first fixture sees tournament hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia.

MORE TO READ