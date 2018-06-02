Customized Legendary Mclaren F1 GTR ‘Longtail’ Racing Livery for Bespoke 675LT

The McLaren 675LT, the track-focused iteration of the McLaren 650S, is nothing short of spectacular. But for a price Mclaren will add a good amount of customization to make it even more dramatic and exclusive.

Recently, the McLaren Special Operations team created a bespoke 675LT that pays homage to the legendary McLaren F1 GTR, a car that excelled in endurance racing in the 1990s, winning the 1996 BPR Global Endurance Series and GT1 Class at the 24 hours of Le Mans, the following year.

MSO answered the customer request by creating a McLaren 675LT dressed in that famous racing livery with a few bespoke features. Gulf Oil International Ltd agreeing to the use of its famous racing livery was probably the easy part, considering the project took more than 1,000 hours to complete, a total of 800 hours was dedicated for the paintwork alone.

For those who may not know, the Gulf Racing colors that adorn the 1997 McLaren F1 GTR "Longtail" race car consist of light blue, black, and red hues. The trademark Dayglo Orange has also been featured as a stripe along the center and on the 20-spoke alloy wheels. The same orange is used for sill badges that bear the customer’s initials.

The car is fitted with louvered front wings, roof scoop upgrade, and carbon fiber airbrake from the MSO range of options, all featuring body color paint.