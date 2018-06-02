FCA Boss Sergio Marchionne Says New Dodge Viper 'Not in the Plan'

Marchionne cites an outgoing Viper that just didn't make very much money.

By Chris Tsui
FCA US LLC—Richard Prince

While it was a good day for Alfa Romeo's performance car future, the same cannot be said for sister company Dodge. Despite rumors earlier this week of a revived Dodge Viper sans V-10, Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne told journalists after the company's big Capital Markets presentation Friday that a new-gen Viper is simply "not in the plan." 

According to a pair of Tweets from Detroit Free Press reporter Eric D. Lawrence and Automobile mag's Todd Lassa brought to our attention by the folks at Road & Track, Marchionne said the outgoing sports car wasn't profitable enough to justify a successor. 

He also echoes a significant portion of our commenters in saying a new Viper just would not work with a "cute, Euro-style engine" in place of its signature, American V-10. 

While it doesn't look good for the serpentine sports car's future, Marchionne didn't completely rule out a successor, saying that he'd be open to one if the company can "find a way to get it done"—profitably, presumably. 

Production of the Dodge Viper officially came to a close last August. Located in Detroit, the Conner Avenue Assembly Plant in which the car was built now plays host to a collection of historic and concept FCA vehicles.

With the Viper's demise looking a little more than temporary, those looking to splash their domestic fast-car dollars will just have to settle for a Corvette. I hear they're quite good. While the Ford GT is also occasionally an option, you'd better be ready to pay. 

When The Drive reached out to Fiat Chrysler for further comment, a spokesperson said, "Mr. [Sergio] Marchionne's comments stand on their own."

