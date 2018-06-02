FCA Boss Sergio Marchionne Says New Dodge Viper 'Not in the Plan'
Marchionne cites an outgoing Viper that just didn't make very much money.
While it was a good day for Alfa Romeo's performance car future, the same cannot be said for sister company Dodge. Despite rumors earlier this week of a revived Dodge Viper sans V-10, Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne told journalists after the company's big Capital Markets presentation Friday that a new-gen Viper is simply "not in the plan."
According to a pair of Tweets from Detroit Free Press reporter Eric D. Lawrence and Automobile mag's Todd Lassa brought to our attention by the folks at Road & Track, Marchionne said the outgoing sports car wasn't profitable enough to justify a successor.
He also echoes a significant portion of our commenters in saying a new Viper just would not work with a "cute, Euro-style engine" in place of its signature, American V-10.
While it doesn't look good for the serpentine sports car's future, Marchionne didn't completely rule out a successor, saying that he'd be open to one if the company can "find a way to get it done"—profitably, presumably.
Production of the Dodge Viper officially came to a close last August. Located in Detroit, the Conner Avenue Assembly Plant in which the car was built now plays host to a collection of historic and concept FCA vehicles.
With the Viper's demise looking a little more than temporary, those looking to splash their domestic fast-car dollars will just have to settle for a Corvette. I hear they're quite good. While the Ford GT is also occasionally an option, you'd better be ready to pay.
When The Drive reached out to Fiat Chrysler for further comment, a spokesperson said, "Mr. [Sergio] Marchionne's comments stand on their own."
