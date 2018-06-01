1963 Ferrari 250 GTO Reportedly Sells for $80M to WeatherTech CEO
Ferrari historians say 250 GTOs like this one will be worth more than $100 million in a matter of years.
With prices sitting around $50 million right now, the Ferrari 250 GTO is the most expensive and desirable car of all time. Just 39 GTOs were produced, and prices continue to skyrocket for these beautiful pieces of Italian automotive racing history. The car's only competition on the market right now is itself, as one reportedly just sold for $80 million.
According to Carbuzz, 250 GTO Series 1 chassis number 4153 GT "Christian Glaesel" was sold privately to WeatherTech David MacNeil this week for more than 79 million Swiss francs ($80 million).
MacNeil is an avid Ferrari collector, having owned and raced multiple Ferrari 250s in the past. His colleagues on FerrariChat say that 4153 GT will receive similar treatment, and will be shown and driven at numerous vintage races, track days, and rallies.
While no car deserves the garage queen life, 4153 GT has already enjoyed enough time on the race track as is. The car made its competition debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1963 before changing hands between numerous European drivers who entered it in the 1000 KM of the Nürburgring, Tour de France, 500 KM of Spa, and countless other prestigious races, rallies, and hillclimbs.
It got its nickname from German racing driver Christian Glaesel, who bought the 4153 GT in 2003 and put it on display at many Concours d'Elegance events, where it won best in class numerous times.
Multiple sources say that esteemed Ferrari historian and expert on fake GTO prices Marcel Massini has confirmed the sale. Massini added that he believes another 250 GTO will go for $100 million in the next five years.
It will be interesting to see what David MacNeil does with his almost priceless Ferrari, but we expect to see it at the next major Concours show, possibly even at Pebble Beach.
Number 4153 GT's last big outing was at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which you can see in the video below.
