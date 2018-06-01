Maserati Confirms Fully-Electric Alfieri Luxury Coupe to Take on Tesla

Good news, lovers of gorgeous Italian sports cars. As part of parent company Fiat Chrysler's five-year plan announced Friday, Maserati has confirmed it'll bring the Alfieri into production sometime before 2022. According to the company, the Alfieri will be available as a coupe or convertible, be built on a modular, aluminum spaceframe, and come in the customer's choice of fully-electric, hybrid, or plug-in hybrid. Maserati says it'll be the first "luxury EV coupe" on the market. Featuring torque vectoring "e-all-wheel drive" and an aluminum spaceframe, the car will apparently reach 62 mph in around 2 seconds and boast a top speed of more than 186 mph.

FCA

Along with every other Maserati from here on out, the Italian coupe will be Ferrari-powered in every configuration.

First shown off as a concept at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show, the Alfieri is a 2+2 grand tourer originally scheduled for a 2016 street date which was then delayed to 2018. Maserati then said it would release sometime early next decade, a timeline it's sticking to with Friday's announcement. It was originally poised to take on cars like Aston Martin's DB11, select flavors of Porsche 911, the Lexus LC, and BMW's upcoming 8 Series. The newly-promised, all-electric production version, however, is taking closer aim at the upcoming Tesla Roadster and Rimac C_Two instead with Maserati boss Tim Kuniskis explicitly telling Fortune, "It may look like we are targeting Tesla: we are." Hell, the company even sent out a slide in which one of their grilles looms menacingly over the logos of Tesla and Porsche. Very subtle.

FCA

When reached for further information, a spokesperson told The Drive, "At this time, we are not providing any additional information or comments beyond what has already been shared today by Mr. [Sergio] Marchionne and Mr. [Tim] Kuniskis."