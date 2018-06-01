Alfa Romeo Confirms New 700-HP 8C Supercar and GTV Coupe
Both cars are scheduled to go on sale by 2022.
As part of the company's five-year plan, Fiat Chrysler has confirmed it will bring back two Alfa Romeo performance nameplates in the form of a new 8C supercar and GTV coupe.
The second-generation 8C will, according to this FCA PowerPoint slide, ride on a carbon fiber monocoque chassis, have a twin-turbo internal combustion engine sitting in the middle, and an electrified front axle à la Acura's hybrid NSX. All of this is projected to result in more than 700 combined horsepower and a sub-3-second sprint to 62 miles per hour. Yes, the hybrid supercar game is about to get a lot more Italian.
The first 8C was known as the 8C Competizione, was made from 2007 to 2010, and was powered by a 444-horsepower, 4.7-liter V-8.
As for the revived GTV, Alfa says it'll boast a 50/50 weight distribution, more than 600 horses with "E-Boost" assistance, torque vectoring all-wheel drive, and seating for four. Based on the photo provided, this appears to be a two-door, mild hybrid version of the 505-horsepower Giulia Quadrifoglio. Expect another round of endless BMW comparisons in the coming years.
GTV, which stands for Gran Turismo Veloce, is one of the brand's oldest nameplates and has been slapped on the back of hot Alfas since the '60s. The last GTV went out of production in 2005 and was a relatively humble 2+2 making up to 237 horsepower. Given the specs Alfa is aiming for with the new one, it should be quite the upgrade.
Both the GTV and 8C are scheduled to go on sale by 2022. When The Drive reached out to Alfa for further information, a spokesperson said, "At this time, we are not providing any additional information or comments beyond what has already been shared today by Mr. [Sergio] Marchionne and Mr. [Tim] Kuniskis."
