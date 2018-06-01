Alfa Romeo Confirms New 700-HP 8C Supercar and GTV Coupe

As part of the company's five-year plan, Fiat Chrysler has confirmed it will bring back two Alfa Romeo performance nameplates in the form of a new 8C supercar and GTV coupe. The second-generation 8C will, according to this FCA PowerPoint slide, ride on a carbon fiber monocoque chassis, have a twin-turbo internal combustion engine sitting in the middle, and an electrified front axle à la Acura's hybrid NSX. All of this is projected to result in more than 700 combined horsepower and a sub-3-second sprint to 62 miles per hour. Yes, the hybrid supercar game is about to get a lot more Italian.

The first 8C was known as the 8C Competizione, was made from 2007 to 2010, and was powered by a 444-horsepower, 4.7-liter V-8. As for the revived GTV, Alfa says it'll boast a 50/50 weight distribution, more than 600 horses with "E-Boost" assistance, torque vectoring all-wheel drive, and seating for four. Based on the photo provided, this appears to be a two-door, mild hybrid version of the 505-horsepower Giulia Quadrifoglio. Expect another round of endless BMW comparisons in the coming years.