Here's How Mercedes-Benz Encased A 1979 G-Class in 52 Tons of Amber Resin

The original Mercedes-Benz G-Class was an extant dinosaur in automotive world, soldiering on mostly unchanged for nearly four decades after its introduction in the late Seventies. But with the all-new 2019 model evolving onto the scene, Mercedes wanted to celebrate and preserve its DNA in the most fitting way possible—by encasing an original 1979 Geländewagen in over 50 tons of amber-colored resin. Y'know, like a certain cane-topping mosquito.

"Stronger Than Time," as the project is titled, caused quite a stir when it was revealed at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show back in January. Some loved the Jurassic Park reference, others thought it was a waste of a perfectly good truck, but everyone wondered just how the company managed to suspend the G-Wagen in a perfect cube. Well, a new behind-the-scenes video answers all your burning questions.

Working in a facility that looks more like a dino-DNA lab than an art studio, the team hoisted the vehicle into the air, tipped it on its side, and suspended it in a large, cube-shaped chamber with open sides. Then the long pour began, with over 10,000 gallons of resin filling the space around the truck layer by painstaking layer as side panels were slowly built up around it to act as a mold.