Trump Reportedly Wants to Stop German Luxury Cars from Entering U.S. Auto Market

In a surprising accusation, reports from CNBC and German news source WirtschaftsWoche, President Trump allegedly told French President Emmanuel Macron that he is aiming to prevent some German luxury cars from reaching the states.

Sources included diplomats from both the United States and Europe who cited that Trump told Macron that he would "maintain his trade policy until no Mercedes models rolled on Fifth Avenue in New York."

The U.S. trade market has been rocky the past few months. From clashes with China to skirmishes about foreign steel, the future of both foreign and domestic automobile production has been on the minds of many.

No mention of which specific policies would be enacted to prevent Daimler AG from importing its luxury automotive brand, nor if it would be aimed as an outright ban, or be the result of an economically stymied barrier of entry.

During the past several weeks, there have been actions performed at the hands of the administration which, given the accusation, could back up the claim.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Commerce was instructed to investigate imported automobiles on a basis of "national security," causing speculation from investment firms over what sparked the task.

Earlier this year, prior to the talks of heavily taxing imported steel, the same organization launched an investigation to determine if foreign-produced steel was a threat to national security.

Today, the United States announced that it would carry out its plan to tax foreign metals, something met with heavy resistance from trade-friendly countries like Canada.