Porsche Dealers Can Now Use Augmented Reality for Diagnostics and Repairs

Porsche is beginning to implement a new diagnostic technology at its dealership service departments. The system, dubbed "Tech Live Look," could reduce repair times by up to 40 percent, Porsche says.

Using a pair of augmented reality glasses, a Porsche technician will be able to see information projected from a display inside the lenses. The glasses also include a camera that can broadcast what the wearer sees to a specialist at Porsche's headquarters in Atlanta. The specialist can then talk the dealer technician through complex diagnoses and repairs. Tech Live Look also allows the technician to see service bulletins and schematics without having to step away from the vehicle.

"Tech Live Look is the kind of digital innovation Porsche values because it raises the quality of the customer experience. By solving issues faster, our dealer partners can get their customers back into cars with less disruption," Porsche Cars North America president Klaus Zellmer said about AR diagnosis.