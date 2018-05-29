Watch the Wedge-Shaped Lancia Stratos HF Zero Concept in Action

Before the legendary Lancia Stratos rally car, there was the Stratos HF Zero. Debuting at the 1970 Turin Motor Show, this one-off Lancia concept was designer Bertone's weapon in the fierce battle between it and Pininfarina for the ultimate wedge-shaped supercar, a trend arguably started by the Lamborghini Marzal. Only one was built, and was last sold at RM Sotheby's Villa d'Este auction in 2011.

A video uploaded to YouTube by car spotting channel 19Bozzy92 shows the futuristic Zero concept returning to Villa d'Este for the Concorso d'Eleganza on Lake Como. Besides it's distinct wedge shape, the first thing one notices about the Zero is how low it is to the ground. If the size of the bicyclist in the beginning doesn't give that away, keep your eye on the photographers nearly hugging the pavement trying to get a low shot of the car.

Another interesting feature is the Zero's method of ingress and egress. To climb inside, push down on the "Lancia" badge on the car's nose and you'll discover that the badge doubles as the door handle. This handle pushes the entire windscreen hatch up and moves the steering column forward, allowing the occupant to climb onto the Zero's rubber-clad hood to get inside. It makes getting in and out of a Lamborghini Countach look simple.

The deafening rumble escaping the car's exhaust in the video is only from a 1.6-liter V-4, the same one used in the much more obtainable Lancia Fulvia HF. However, the Fulvia isn't even in the same universe of cool as the Stratos HF Zero. This video proves it's a definite show-stopper.