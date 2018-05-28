Tesla Model 3 Guns for World Record by Driving 600 miles on a Single Charge

There's a group of people who love the challenge of squeezing every last mile-per-gallon from their car's gas tank. Electric cars have made the competition even more interesting by putting the hypermilers into a an environment with less places to refill their charge and more baggage to weigh them down. Two individuals had set out to take a Tesla Model 3 to its limits and managed to commute over 600 miles on a single charge.

Sean Mitchell, the president of the Denver Tesla Club, hit the road with fellow Tesla owner Erik Strait, a popular YouTuber. Together, they shared the desire to set the record for longest range in a Model 3 to date. After using up about 88 percent of the car's battery, the distance traveled had already surpassed 500 miles on the single charge. It was projected that if the car maintained the current efficiency of 111 watt-hours per mile, the final mileage of the trip would be around 676 miles.