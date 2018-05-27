This Five-Time Daytona-Winning Mazda RX-7 Race Car Is up for Auction

Among countless listings of Porsche 911s and Honda S2000s, Bring a Trailer has once again unearthed a diamond. This time, the car in question is a 1985 Mazda RX-7 with a seasoned racing career in IMSA's GTU class.

This RX-7, originally built in Raleigh, North Carolina, is based on a tube frame chassis. It originally wore "FB" RX-7 fiberglass bodywork and was updated with next-gen "FC" panels in 1987. The car is powered by a 1.3-liter 13B rotary engine, similar to what could be found in production Mazdas at the time. Thanks to upgraded rotors, housings, and other mods, this zinger is producing approximately 345 naturally aspirated, redline-demanding horsepower.