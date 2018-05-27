McLaren Celebrates the Production of Its 15,000th Car

After just seven years, McLaren Automotive is celebrating the production of its 15,000th car, a 570S Spider, at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Woking, Surrey. The milestone vehicle is from the company’s Sports Series family and painted in Curacao Blue.

The company reached this milestone in less than 18 months after the manufacture of the 10,000th car in December 2016, which indicates the growth in both customer demand and production operations. With the introduction of a second manufacturing shift in 2016 to match global demand, production of hand-assembled McLaren vehicles has doubled from around 10 cars a day to 20, with over 90 percent of vehicles built in Woking and retailed at 85 dealers in 30 countries.

The company’s Track22 business plan, announced in 2016, will see the company invest $1.33 billion in research and development to deliver 15 new cars or derivatives by the end of 2022, of which at least half will be hybrids.