Here's the Story Behind the Porsche 911 GT3 RS Lizard Green Paint Job

When Porsche unveiled the 2019 911 GT3 RS in February, the feature that immediately caught everyone's attention was the car's beautiful new green paint job. It's called Lizard Green, and if your eyeballs were instantly drawn to it, that means that the design team in charge of creating new paint schemes for Porsche models did their job well.

Porsche's lead paint designers explained the science behind picking the new color for Porsche's halo cars in a press release on Friday, as Porsche pays just as much attention to detail to the specific eye-catching paint schemes as it does to other parts of its cars. Lizard Green is what's known as a "communication color," the primary color used in the model's marketing.

"This particular hue will feature in all product communications, starting with the world premiere and the initial advertising campaigns," explained Sina Brunner, product manager for innovation and color. “The Lizard Green 911 GT3 RS is meant to catch your eye and draw you into the showroom.”