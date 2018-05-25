PETA Protests Traditional Indy 500 Milk Ceremony, Suggests Soy Milk

The Indianapolis 500 has a podium tradition that makes it stand out from the rest of the champagne-spraying world of motorsport: its winner chugs milk. The practice was started accidentally by triple Indy 500 winner Louis Meyer, who, after winning the race, was photographed throwing back a glass of buttermilk after winning the 1933 race, and encouraged in the years following by a dairy executive who had seen the photo in his morning paper.

Winners today get to pick the milk of their choice, with 2018 entries asking for skim, 2 percent, whole, and in one case, even buttermilk, for tradition's sake. It seems the folks over at animal activist group PETA have engaged in a campaign to discourage further milk consumption at the Indy 500, which it calls "Cow's Milk is the Pits!"

The campaign involves a billboard rental near Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the dissemination of promotional material favoring plant-based dairy alternatives, such as almond or soy milk. One such package was sent to one of The Drive's editors, complete with a flyer and 48 ounces of almond milk.