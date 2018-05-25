Porsche Recalls Toy Cars Due to Choking Hazard

Porsche recalled one of its branded toys, named 'My First Porsche,' according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission Wednesday.

The toy, a wooden car based on the company's iconic 911 sports car, was manufactured in Poland by wooden toy producer Bajo. More than 2,000 have been sold for approximately $25 online or through Porsche dealerships in the United States and Canada, with about 1,700 and 330 purchased in each respective market.

Return of the toy is advised due to the risk of the wheels and axles detaching, which presents a risk of choking for small children. No deaths have been reported. Full refunds will be issued to those returning affected toys, which are identified as hailing from one of several production lots. Parents are encouraged to confiscate and identify whether their child's toy is a suspected danger by examining the text printed on the underside of the toy, as depicted below.