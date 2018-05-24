GM: Military Discount Now Valid up to Three Years After Discharge

General Motors announced Wednesday in a press release that its military discount program now extends to discharged military personnel and their families for up to three years after leaving the armed services, over the previous one year window. The program updates took effect with the announcement.

Discounts can be redeemed with any General Motors brand such as Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, or Cadillac, and applies to current and former members of all branches: Coast Guard, Navy, National Guard, Army, Marines, Air Force. Families of service members, specifically spouses and household members, can also capitalize on this privilege.

"Supporting service members and their families is truly part of our fabric at GM," stated GM's Regional Vice President of Sales Steve Hill, in the company's press release. "Extending the discount to three years post-service allows military families to settle back into civilian life and take the time they need before purchasing a new vehicle."

GM confirmed to The Drive in an email that discounts will not discriminate based upon rank or time served, and elaborated on both the discounts available and the process by which service members may take advantage of the offer.

"The men and women of the U.S. Military are devoted to giving their all in the line of duty," a company spokesperson told The Drive. "In recognition of this bravery, the GM Military Discount is our promise to give service members the vehicle savings they deserve.

"The GM Military Discount allows eligible members of the U.S. Military to purchase or lease eligible vehicles at a special discounted price that is below [retail]. For example, if you purchase a new 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, you can save up to $2,700 below [the retail price tag] depending on the options you choose. Plus, you can combine the discount with most current offers to save even more. When you build a vehicle to your exact specifications on our website, you can view [retail pricing] and the GM Military Discounted price—simply follow the prompts."

Another company to tout its service member-friendly business is Polaris, which made its off-road vehicles available through the Army & Air Force Exchange Service last month, discounts included. Company statements to The Drive suggested that its three-wheeled oddity, the Slingshot, and the products of its subsidiary Indian Motorcycles may one day also be available through this service.